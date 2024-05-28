The sudden release of a ‘Twilight Saga 6: The New Chapter’ teaser on YouTube makes every ‘Twilight’ fan do a double-take

It’s been more than a decade since the release of the last Twilight Saga movie, and while many of the so-called “Twihards” have moved on to other stories, there are still a great many hopeful for a reunion special between Bella and the rest of the gang.

Recommended Videos

Stephenie Meyer doesn’t seem particularly inclined to revisit the franchise, and after 2020’s Midnight Sun, which told the story from Edward Cullen’s perspective, the Twilight Saga has officially gone on hold. Over on the side of live-action, the fandom has, across the years, put two and two together and realized that the main actors, and that would be Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, didn’t care for the franchise, nor their time making the movies.

Besides, given that the on-screen duo dated for a few years while making the films and then split, I think it’s safe to assume that a reunion is not happening anytime soon.

Which begs the question: What is this new Twilight Saga 6: The New Chapter teaser that everyone is gushing about on social media? Well, perhaps it’s best to check out the trailer for yourself first.

Alas, as you can clearly see for yourself, this is a fan-made teaser mashing together different scenes from the movie series and using AI to give it a new look in certain frames. But I won’t blame you if you actually fell for it. The rise of AI tools is making it harder and harder to tell the difference between these fan edits and the real thing. Where it would’ve taken us only a few seconds to notice an obvious compilation video, we now have to check the shots again and again to debunk something like this, if we manage it at all.

In fact, going by the comments under this video, a lot of fans did fall for it and are now raising the cry for another Twilight sequel. “This isn’t ‘art,’ this is mean,” wrote one user. “There are thousands and thousands of us who want this and they won’t give it to us.”

Others weren’t far behind in sharing the same sentiments. Now that it has been 12 years since the last Twilight movie, is it perhaps time to revisit the franchise? What with remakes of favorite franchises (like the new Harry Potter television series on Max) being all the rage recently, it was only a matter of time before Twilight received the same treatment. Though unfortunately, details have been so sparse about this new project that many have naturally forgotten it’s still in the pipeline.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more