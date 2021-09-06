The Suicide Squad 4K Blu-Ray Release Will Be Packed With Deleted Scenes

The Suicide Squad might not have made as much money at the box office as Warner Bros. would’ve liked, but James Gunn’s DC debut couldn’t have gone down better with both critics and fans alike. Not only is it one of the highest-rated superhero movies on Rotten Tomatoes, but DCEU lovers have also widely agreed that this standalone sequel is vastly superior to the 2016 film.

The problem is that The Suicide Squad has now officially left HBO Max following its premiere a month and a half ago and fans are eagerly awaiting the movie’s home video release. Unfortunately, at this point, we don’t know when to expect it to come out on disc, but Gunn has promised that, when it does, the film will come with lots of special features, including deleted scenes.

On Twitter, one fan asked Gunn if he can reveal a release date for the Blu-ray. The director admitted that he’s not as clued-up on this as he should be because he’s juggling his commitments to both Peacemaker and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 right now, but he did stress that it won’t be that long and that it will be worth the wait.

“If I paid attention to my emails I’d have this answer for you, but I’m too busy editing #Peacemaker & storyboarding #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3 to read them,” Gunn wrote back. “But I do know it’s happening, & it won’t be that long, & there are lots of cool extras & deleted scenes & commentary.”

If I paid attention to my emails I'd have this answer for you, but I'm too busy editing #Peacemaker & storyboarding #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3 to read them. But I do know it's happening, & it won't be that long, & there are lots of cool extras & deleted scenes & commentary. https://t.co/bMjmEF4wuQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 5, 2021

As Gunn reminds us, those who loved TSS can look forward to more from this corner of the DCEU as the Peacemaker TV series, which is set after the film and will see John Cena reprising his role, is coming to HBO Max in January 2022. Gunn has previously teased that at least one other member of Task Force X will return for the show – and we’ve got reason to believe it’s Nathan Fillion’s TDK.

Meanwhile, he’s also gearing up to start shooting 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 before the end of the year. Until then, it might be a good idea to stay glued to Gunn’s Twitter feed for more updates on The Suicide Squad Blu-ray release.