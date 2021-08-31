James Gunn Teases One More Suicide Squad Character May Appear In Peacemaker

The end-credits scene of The Suicide Squad set up the incoming Peacemaker TV series, which will see John Cena’s Christopher Smith once again fighting for peace at any cost – no matter how many innocent lives he has to extinguish in the process. Cena’s portrayal of the douchey vigilante made him a standout in the recent DC sequel, so fans are looking forward to him going solo in his own show. Judging from a new hint dropped by director James Gunn, however, he may be joined by another Suicide Squad member.

When one fan asked him which characters from TSS will return in Peacemaker, Gunn replied: “Peacemaker, Emilia Harcourt, John Economos and, well, heck maybe one more,” along with a grimacing face emoji.

Peacemaker, Emilia Harcourt, John Economos and, well, heck maybe one more 😬 #TSSWatchParty https://t.co/e2p2sIvkhE — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 31, 2021

Emilia Harcourt and John Economos were supporting characters played by Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee respectively, in the recent movie. They were Amanda Waller’s aides who were seen visiting Peacemaker in hospital, with Harcourt commenting that they need him to save the world, so it adds up that they’ll be returning in the TV spinoff. As for the mystery fourth familiar face, Gunn may have revealed that too, in a different tweet.

Earlier in his Suicide Squad watch party, which was held to mark the film leaving HBO Max, Gunn drew fans’ attention to the fact that TDK might not be as done for as he appeared during the opening sequence. “Important to note if you look at the life signals in the Comms hub, TDK isn’t dead,” he teases.

Important to note if you look at the life signals in the Comms hub TDK isn’t dead. @NathanFillion #TSSWatchParty August 31, 2021

TDK was, of course, The Detachable Kid, one of the ill-fated Squad A team ambushed by Corto Maltese mercenaries during the movie’s beginning. Seeing as we now know he’s alive, there’s a good chance he could show up in Peacemaker. Especially as he’s played by Gunn’s old buddy Nathan Fillion, who has appeared in nearly all of his movies.

The good news is that there’s not too long to wait until Peacemaker arrives. It’s set to debut on HBO Max in January 2022.