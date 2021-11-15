The Suicide Squad Fan Favorite Joins Liam Neeson’s Latest Thriller

That duplicitous Liam Neeson may have lied to us all over again by signing on to roughly half a dozen action thrillers after claiming for at least the second time that his retirement from the genre was imminent, but we’ll let him off with a pass because audiences clearly love watching him do it.

Cinema’s premiere grizzled badass has been enjoying his late-career second wind for almost fourteen years now, so you can’t fault him for continuing to strike when the iron has remained this hot for so long. However, the 69 year-old’s latest vehicle promises to be a lot more low-key and meditative in nature than his standard running and gunning formula.

Neeson stars as Raymond Chandler’s iconic literary creation Philip Marlowe in the movie Marlowe, which sees the private detective hired to find an heiress’ ex-lover, before he stumbles upon a conspiracy lurking in Hollywood’s darkest corners that involves a legendary actress and her daughter.

Diane Kruger, Jessica Lange, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Alan Cumming, Danny Huston, Ian Hart and Colm Meaney were previously announced for the ensemble, but Deadline reports that The Suicide Squad‘s breakout star Daniela Melchior has also snagged a role in Marlowe, continuing her rapid ascendancy after she made her English-language debut in James Gunn’s R-rated superhero romp.

There’s no release date locked in as of yet, but with the cast now in place, that news should be forthcoming in the not too distant future.