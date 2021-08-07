The Suicide Squad Fans Are Furious Over [SPOILERS] Death

As the name would imply, The Suicide Squad isn’t one of those superhero movies where the main characters save the world with nothing more than a few cuts and bruises. It’s right there in the title, but fans have still been shocked by the sheer volume of stars that failed to make it to the end of the opening credits, never mind the final act of the film.

It’s not as if James Gunn didn’t warn us, after the filmmaker revealed a long time ago that almost everyone dies. He certainly kept his end of the bargain, and we’re dropped right into the thick of it from the second The Suicide Squad begins, which instantly wipes out half of Task Force X in a sea of blood, bullets, exploding heads, ripped off faces, detachable arms and everything in between.

However, one death in particular appears to have stuck with people more than the rest, as social media was flooded with incredulous responses to the demise of Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag, which you can check out below.

@JamesGunn hate the movie because why would y’all kill Colonel Rick flag like that he deserves more and John cena I hate him and that why he die this made me cry and I don’t understand why y’all would do such a thing but guess I’m never going to watch these movies ever again — _.winterrose._ (@Bigwinterrose) August 6, 2021

DC really let James Gunn kill Rick Flag too? Cmon Man!!!! #TheSuicideSquad — Bobby Shmurda ever gon drop music?🇭🇹 (@vonbtrippin) August 6, 2021

Did they really just kill Rick Flag rn?! #TheSuicideSquad — Amanda Yancosky (@MandaYancosky) August 6, 2021

@JamesGunn Why you kill Captain boomerang and Rick Flag 😭 — 🐺Jon Snow🐉 (@enriqueacostaor) August 6, 2021

@JamesGunn why kill off Rick flag — Jordan (@Jordan_D21) August 6, 2021

Who's bright idea was it to kill Rick flag in #TheSuicideSquad — Josephus Miller (@Smartfastcom1) August 6, 2021

@JamesGunn why kill boomerang and rick flag 😥 — KriigZ (@Kage61959832) August 6, 2021

Rick Flag was so hot).&,&,& why tf did they kill him offfffcf pic.twitter.com/OcBDJzg3CN — ghost of chikingirl666 (@angrychikingirl) August 6, 2021

i hate it here, why is Rick Flag dead but Peacemaker alive — Carson Neville (@CJ66674938) August 6, 2021

i know they didn’t just kill off captain boomerang and rick flag- pic.twitter.com/U5EImNZqmy — a ✩ (@ANN1EMARKS) August 6, 2021

Kinnaman was one of very few returning stars invited back from David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, and even then the actor admitted that he wasn’t sure if he’d be able to work out a myriad of scheduling conflicts to commit to the project in the first place. Evidently, a compromise was made that saw Flag taken out by John Cena’s Peacemaker just as the climax kicks into high gear, eliminating the group’s moral compass in the process.

Expect the unexpected from The Suicide Squad, and while Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn always felt like a safe bet to survive, Gunn keeps you guessing right up until the very end about the rest of the roster.