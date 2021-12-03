When it comes to James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, many movie fans rank it among the very best of the DC Extended Universe film franchise, and for good reason.

The movie proved the concept of the villains-turned-mercenary team could be a darkly hilarious romp that resonates with audiences, despite the 2016 Suicide Squad calling that notion into question upon its poor reception among audiences and critics.

It seems Gunn’s effort to revive the film franchise, with an extra dollop of black comedy, a hard R rating, and an unorthodox climax for a superhero movie has paid off since it is now receiving multiple nominations from the Hollywood Critics Association.

The movie was nominated for Best Action Film, Best Visual Effects, and Sylvester Stallone was nominated for his turn in the film as King Shark under the category for Best Animated or VSX Performance, according to DiscussingFilm.

The HCA Awards’ nominees for Best Action Film:



– Nobody

– Shang-Chi

– No Time To Die

– The Suicide Squad

– The Harder They Fall



Read the full nominees’ list: https://t.co/pu1eZfoYhZ pic.twitter.com/SyDmZSfRlF — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 2, 2021

Considering The Suicide Squad is up against heavy hitters in the action category like Marvel’s massive hit Shang-Chi, the latest 007 flick No Time To Die, and the Netflix western The Harder They Fall, we’d say Gunn has done alright for himself this year. Apparently, many fans agreed.

One DC fanatic even went so far as to call the film a “masterpiece” of a comic book movie.

The Suicide Squad is easily the best DCEU movie to ever exist. It has the best Visuals, some of the best characters in the DCEU and honestly just top tier all around. Will always be thankful for this masterpiece of a CBM. pic.twitter.com/UeEhiJbGVT — ZR (@ZakReckless) December 2, 2021

Another user relayed how floored he was for the sheer variety of nominations the movie snagged.

How I like that The Suicide Squad is nominated for Best Action Film, Visual Effects, and Voice Acting by Hollywood Critics☺️ pic.twitter.com/U4V1KtACMn — The Suicide Squad (@DCEUTSS) December 2, 2021

Another user chimed in, saying it was their favorite superhero movie this year overall, quite a compliment when you consider the excellent Shang-Chi and Zack Snyder’s Justice League also came out this year.

My 2021 superhero movie rankings, pre-NO WAY HOME:

1) THE SUICIDE SQUAD

2) SHANG-CHI

3) ETERNALS

4) BLACK WIDOW

5) VENOM 2

6) ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE pic.twitter.com/BYrqRjwKSG — The Carter (@TheCarter_GLA) December 2, 2021

And despite VFX marvels this year like Dune and Free Guy, many put their money on The Suicide Squad for sweeping that category, as well.

The Suicide Squad and Dune are the only contenders in my eyes. https://t.co/9juQgGzyrF — Malik Myers (@MalikMyers10) December 2, 2021

Dune or The Suicide Squad



Probably Free Guy too



Shang Chi is the worst if we talk about CGI and effects https://t.co/PCuErU5MrO — 🗿 goatlord 🗿 (@MorroJarcor) December 2, 2021

