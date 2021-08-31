The Suicide Squad Star Wants To Join A Marvel Superhero Team

Michael Rooker and Nathan Fillion are James Gunn’s good luck charms, having appeared in all of the filmmaker’s features to date. However, since Yondu was killed off in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Gunn has repeatedly insisted that he’s not coming back, Rooker’s run might be coming to an end when Vol. 3 kicks off production.

At this stage, Fillion is almost inevitably going to land a small part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe threequel, even if his contributions to the Guardians saga haven’t been particularly substantial. He voiced a blue alien prisoner in the opening installment, but he wound up being omitted when the sequel was trimmed down in post-production.

His cameo in Vol. 2 ended up on the cutting room floor, but it was a wildly meta angle. Fillion was cast as Simon Williams, who himself played Tony Stark in a biopic, which would have seen a real actor pretending to be a fictional character starring in a film about a fictional character played by a real actor in MCU canon. Got that?

During a recent HBO Max watch party for The Suicide Squad, though, Fillion teased that he’d love to join another one of Marvel’s superhero teams, this time in a much more prominent role.

#TSSWatchParty New goal: Same walk, in front of Canadian flag. Alpha Flight, anyone? I’d kill it as Walter Langowski. — Nathan Fillion (@NathanFillion) August 31, 2021

Walter Langowski is a Vancouver scientist who finds himself exposed to gamma radiation, where he acquires the ability to turn himself into a fur-covered beast known as Sasquatch. It’s suitably ridiculous, but we can’t definitively rule out the possibility that Marvel may one day give the Canadian super team their own project that could unite Fillion’s proposed Sasquatch with Guardian, Northstar, Aurora, Shaman, Snowbird and the rest of Alpha Flight.