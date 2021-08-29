James Gunn And The Suicide Squad Cast Holding HBO Max Watch Party Next Week

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad may not have been able to match the viewership figures attained by blockbuster bedfellows Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat, but the R-rated comic book romp is the most-watched DCEU movie to have debuted on HBO Max having comfortably eclipsed the seventeen-day tallies of Wonder Woman 1984 and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The project’s box office performance hasn’t been quite as strong, though, after the soft reboot of David Ayer’s original opened below expectations at the beginning of the month, and there’s still a long way to go before it can even dream of recouping the $185 million budget from theaters.

One week from today will also mark the end of The Suicide Squad‘s initial one-month window on HBO Max before it hits the VOD market and eventually circles back around again, but Gunn and his ensemble are looking to sign off in style, as you can see below.

While there’s no word yet on who exactly is going to drop by The Suicide Squad watch party, there’s a high probability that John Cena will show up at some point kitted out in full Peacemaker costume, just as he did for almost the entirety of the press circuit.

Gunn is always good value for money on social media, and the way he interacts with his fans guarantees that all sorts of juicy behind the scenes facts and tidbits are going to be revealed as The Suicide Squad celebrates the end of its HBO Max residency and heads off to pastures new.