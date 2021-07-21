The Suicide Squad’s Post-Credits Scenes Reportedly Revealed

No comic book blockbuster is complete without a post-credits scene, just one of the many effects the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had on the genre. These days, filmmakers almost feel obligated to tack something on at the end so as not to disappoint the fans who’ve stuck around right until the lights in the theater comes up, and James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad will be no different.

The R-rated romp has been receiving encouraging early responses, and the consensus is that Gunn has delivered exactly the sort of movie you’d expect him to when he’s been handed almost complete creative freedom to make the most vulgar, violent and vibrant superhero story imaginable.

The writer and director teased that almost everyone is going to die before the end of the film, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck was returning as Batman in The Flash long before it was confirmed – that there are two post-credits scenes that leave the door open for further adventures.

The first will see Weasel, a character that sees Gunn’s brother Sean fulfilling a similar role to the one he occupies as Guardians of the Galaxy‘s on-set stand in for Rocket Raccoon by playing an anthropomorphized mammal, washing up on a beach after being presumed dead following an earlier action sequence.

The second shows John Cena’s Peacemaker alive and well in a hospital bed after he appeared to be fatally wounded by Idris Elba’s Bloodsport. Cena’s HBO Max series may be a prequel, but perhaps surviving The Suicide Squad leaves the door open for him to return in any future outings for the titular team that unfold in the modern day.