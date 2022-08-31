The tables have turned as ‘Star Wars’ fans declare their love for ‘The Last Jedi’
It’s taken five years, but love is finally coming the way of one of the most divisive blockbusters of the 2010s – Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi.
Perhaps the one film that caused the greatest outrage in modern geek culture, Rian Johnson’s Star Wars film is seeing happy reminiscing and an outpouring of emotion after five years of mostly being a punching bag online. It’s about time, with many now comfortable in sharing their appreciation for the eighth film of the saga.
Sparked by an Empire interview with Rian Johnson to celebrate its nearing fifth anniversary, the internet has not held back the hugs for Johnson.
Aptly put, Johnson made a movie so strong that it “destroyed American culture” by way of unintentionally birthing a new wave of reactionary commentators who seem to spend their life bashing everything produced in the Star Wars galaxy since 2015.
Fans of The Last Jedi are reveling in some of their favorite scenes, including one of the standout action sequences in Snoke’s throne room.
Praise also went to Johnson’s film debunking and working through the ideas of mythology, and its critique of grand, overarching story ideas. If you’re familiar with the Star Wars Ring Theory, this will sound familiar. Shame that not all the themes made it through to The Rise of Skywalker.
One of the finest lines in the film got extra love too, with Yoda’s powerful monologue deemed “worth the price of admission alone”.
The entire Star Wars sequel trilogy can be streamed on Disney Plus, alongside the prequels and the original trilogy.