The tables have turned as ‘Star Wars’ fans declare their love for ‘The Last Jedi’

It’s taken five years, but love is finally coming the way of one of the most divisive blockbusters of the 2010s – Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi.

Perhaps the one film that caused the greatest outrage in modern geek culture, Rian Johnson’s Star Wars film is seeing happy reminiscing and an outpouring of emotion after five years of mostly being a punching bag online. It’s about time, with many now comfortable in sharing their appreciation for the eighth film of the saga.

Sparked by an Empire interview with Rian Johnson to celebrate its nearing fifth anniversary, the internet has not held back the hugs for Johnson.

EXCLUSIVE: Rian Johnson is "even more proud" of The Last Jedi five years on, he tells Empire in a major new interview reflecting on his #StarWars sequel.



Aptly put, Johnson made a movie so strong that it “destroyed American culture” by way of unintentionally birthing a new wave of reactionary commentators who seem to spend their life bashing everything produced in the Star Wars galaxy since 2015.

i will always remember when they accidentally made one of the star wars sequel movies good and it almost permanently destroyed american culture https://t.co/gLsnWHmiRj — femboy never broke again (@tedcruzcontrol) August 30, 2022

As he should be. A masterpiece of a film imo. — JM 🏳️‍🌈 (@alostgamer) August 30, 2022

Fans of The Last Jedi are reveling in some of their favorite scenes, including one of the standout action sequences in Snoke’s throne room.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI (2017)



Cinematography by Steve Yedlin

Directed by Rian Johnson

Production Design by Rick Heinrichs pic.twitter.com/wOpOZHMVWj — One Perfect Shot (@OnePerfectShot) August 30, 2022

The Last Jedi pic.twitter.com/k2G1KXJdbF — Star Wars Gifs (@onewiththegif) August 30, 2022

Masterpiece — YouTube: Oreo Brewer; Wattpad: ImmortalBeloved89 (@SWTheDrakenSaga) August 30, 2022

Praise also went to Johnson’s film debunking and working through the ideas of mythology, and its critique of grand, overarching story ideas. If you’re familiar with the Star Wars Ring Theory, this will sound familiar. Shame that not all the themes made it through to The Rise of Skywalker.

The Last Jedi is one of the more interesting blockbusters of the last decade.



It actively deconstructs the structure and mythology of Star Wars without being anything short of mythic.



It's only weakness is that TRoS failed to carry through to the finish line. https://t.co/SW1iTnpxLD — Ant 💀 Waiting for Halloween (@AGramuglia) August 30, 2022

One of the finest lines in the film got extra love too, with Yoda’s powerful monologue deemed “worth the price of admission alone”.

The "We are what they grow beyond. That is the true burden of all masters." line is worth the price of admission alone tbh. https://t.co/fuXXCuap1z — Zig (@yayforzig) August 30, 2022

The entire Star Wars sequel trilogy can be streamed on Disney Plus, alongside the prequels and the original trilogy.