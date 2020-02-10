Texas Chainsaw Massacre Reboot Producer Says It’ll Be Violent And Depraved

We haven’t seen the last of ol’ Leatherface – not by a long shot.

This past weekend, just before Hollywood’s elite descended on the Dolby Theatre for the annual Oscars ceremony, Legendary closed a deal that will allow Ryan and Andy Tohill to helm a full-fledged reboot of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Penned by Chris Thomas Devlin, with Bad Hombre’s Fede Alvarez and Rodolfo Sayagues on producing duties, the pic itself will seemingly deliver “exactly what the fans want,” as the Tohill siblings journey back to ground zero of Leatherface and his cannibalistic family. In fact, via Variety, producer Fede Alvarez promised a truly horrifying rendition of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre that will stay with us forever. Yikes.

The Tohill’s vision is exactly what the fans want. It’s violent, exciting and so depraved that it will stay with you forever.

It’ll certainly stay with us for more than one movie, given that Legendary has reportedly drawn up plans for a new franchise that will use Ryan and Andy Tohill’s upcoming reboot as a launchpad, so to speak.

Truth be told, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre has enjoyed (endured?) mixed fortunes on the big screen. The original classic from 1974 spawned not one, not two, but three sequels – one of which even starred Matthew McConaughey and the Oscar-winning Renee Zellweger – before Lionsgate spun out a number of new installments in the form of Texas Chainsaw 3D and Leatherface. Neither performed terribly well at the box office, and the less said about the critical reception, the better.

So with Ryan and Andy Tohill’s reboot of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre comes a new hope. Hope for a horror movie that harkens back to the franchise’s roots. And then there’s the promise of a film that’s “violent, exciting, and depraved,” which is enough to send a shiver down anyone’s spine.