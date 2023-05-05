The ugly side of the MCU fandom gains self-awareness over the constant trolling of Brie Larson

As expected, The Marvels trailer fired up the very worst side of the internet. Ever since Brie Larson made some very innocuous comments about feminism while promoting Captain Marvel, she’s been public enemy number one for perpetually furious bearded men with YouTube channels.

Let’s face it, there are only so many ways they can restate the same old stuff, and now some fans are wondering if this is all getting a bit played out:

It’s probably worth underlining that despite the widespread predictions that Larson’s comments were going to result in Captain Marvel being an embarrassing flop for Marvel Studios, it went on to break a billion dollars at the box office. Radio silence from Larson’s critics followed, though the replies theorize it simply did well because it came between Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

The top-voted comment on that post admits that Larson is “actually a really good actor” and hopes that in The Marvels we’ll see Carol at her best, rather than being brainwashed or an amnesiac. Even those who didn’t like Captain Marvel seem to think The Marvels looks like a fun ride, with one reply excited to see more of Kamala Khan and further exploring the MCU’s interstellar side.

There will always be those with an axe to grind against Larson. The worst kinds of YouTubers know being ludicrously negative towards her generates clicks, but if The Marvels is anything like as big a hit as Captain Marvel, they’ll once again be howling into the void as reality fails to match their warped expectations.

The Marvels hits theaters on Nov. 10.