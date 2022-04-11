‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ director open to a sequel

With 11 days still to go until the movie hits theaters, self-referential action comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent continues to hold a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, which hopefully means audiences will head to the multiplex in their droves to check out the best-reviewed film of Nicolas Cage’s career.

The actor isn’t close to being the bankable box office draw that he was at the peak of his powers, but he’s on a hell of a hot streak at the moment, after turning his back on uninspiring thrillers to dive into the strangest and most unique projects that come his way.

It goes without saying that playing a fictionalized version of himself who gets caught up with feds and drug cartels fits that remit, but could The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent end up spawning a franchise? When speaking to ScreenRant, director Tom Gormican definitely didn’t rule it out.

“I mean, there is. It might involve Nicolas Cage coming back to play Nicolas Cage again. But yeah, we’ve been thinking about that. I don’t have an answer for you how we do it, but you know, hopefully we get to.”

The obvious question is whether or not the outlandish concept could even sustain a second installment, because The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent has captured cinematic lightning in a bottle if the critical praise is to be taken at face value. A disappointing follow-up would undo a lot of the hard work and goodwill, and that’s without even asking if Cage would even entertain the idea.