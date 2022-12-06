The unlikeliest of holiday predicaments finds itself in #1 spot on streaming

The season for giving, chilling (in a number of senses depending on which hemisphere of the earth you reside on), overplaying, and consequently overpaying Mariah Carey, and of course, watching Christmas and holiday-themed movies is well underway. We’re barely a week into December and this sentiment is already being reflected in the charts of the various streaming services.

One such example is unfolding this week on Amazon Prime in a Christmas movie released this year, Your Christmas Or Mine?, starring Asa Butterfield, Cora Kirk, and Daniel Mays.

Perhaps the film’s extremely bizarre and unlikely premise is what’s drawing viewers toward the flick. A pair of young and in love university students make an impulsive decision to visit each other’s families over the Christmas break, swapping trains at the last possible second. Families they’ve never met and are unaware of their partner’s existence.

Seriously, we think Freaky Friday is a more plausible scenario because that just sounds mortifying no matter how extroverted you are.

The general consensus around the film is quite middling, with opinions not necessarily skewing heavily in either direction. At the time of writing, the film is rated 60 percent and 67 percent by critics and audiences respectively on Rotten Tomatoes.

The top five list of the most-streamed movies on Amazon Prime is rounded out in order by Meet Cute, Samaritan, The People We Hate at the Wedding, and Overdose.

If you’re currently in the process of compiling a list of Christmas movies and TV specials that may be a little out of the left field (Die Hard has been solidified as a Christmas movie and doesn’t count), might we suggest Dragon Ball Z?