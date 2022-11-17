Goku’s Super Saiyan transformation in ‘Dragon Ball Z’ was a Christmas miracle, and that’s a fact

Halloween is over. Thanksgiving is upon us. We’ll trample each other on Black Friday. After all of that, we’ll be well and truly begin getting into the spirit of Christmas, and filling up Mariah Carey’s bank account balance with royalties.

The magic of Christmas is that you can lend whatever sort of significance you want to it. Perhaps, it’s celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. Maybe it’s just an excuse to spend time and exchange presents with your loved ones. Or you could care less about the holiday, but appreciate the day off work nonetheless.

Maybe this year, you’ll spend it watching your favorite Christmas anime – Dragon Ball Z. Yes, you read that right.

A Reddit post on r/fantheories from the quite frankly genius mind of u/G0merPyle does the math around the timeline of events from Vegeta and Nappa’s arrival on earth, all the way through to Krillin getting blown to bits by Frieza, resulting in Goku losing his sh** and becoming the Legendary Super Saiyan. See below:

Naysayers can say whatever they like, but the facts need to be faced – Goku’s transformation was a Christmas miracle – whether it be from Santa Claus, the Kais, the Destroyer Gods, or Grand Zeno. Therefore the Dragon Ball Z episode “Transformed At Last” is now a mandatory Christmas special for viewing leading up to, or on Dec. 25 this year.

You guys eventually embraced Die Hard as a Christmas movie, after all. Just let this happen.