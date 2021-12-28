‘The Walking Dead’ showrunner wants Norman Reedus as the MCU’s Ghost Rider

The MCU will be cranking up its supernatural side soon with Mahershala Ali’s Blade and Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight, which has led many to begin demanding a full MCU version of the Ghost Rider. Even better, fans have an amazing bit of casting for Johnny Blaze: The Walking Dead and Death Stranding‘s gravel-mouthed icon Norman Reedus.

Reedus has stoked those flames by liking tweets putting him forward for the role, with his natural intensity and public love of motorcycles making him a great candidate. The Walking Dead‘s showrunner Angela Kang agrees, saying:

Just saying… Norman Reedus as Ghost Rider WOULD be rad 🔥💀🏍😈 — Angela Kang 강효신 (@angelakang) December 27, 2021

Now, I’m sure some of you are eager to point out that the MCU already has a Ghost Rider. In Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Gabriel Luna impressed as the Robbie Reyes version of the character. He played a major role in the events of season four and was mentioned in various episodes right up until the show ended.

But, depressingly for fans, it’s looking increasingly like Marvel Studios is quietly shuffling off the show into the non-canon pile. Hawkeye recently revealed that Laura Barton was ‘Agent 19’ (aka Mockingbird), which many took as proof that they’re happy to contradict the show’s events for the sake of the core MCU stories.

If Norman Reedus did take up the chains, he’d be an awesome addition to the MCU. Fans of The Walking Dead will know how scarily intense and focused he can be, making him a perfect fit as the avatar of hellfire-powered vengeance.

So c’mon Kevin Feige. Listen to the fans and let’s get Reedus scorching a trail of flaming justice through the MCU.