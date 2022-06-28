The world is convinced ‘Barbie’ will be the greatest movie of all time

Let’s face it, superheroes have peaked. We’ve been inundated with cape movies for too long, and audiences are crying out for something new. Well, it looks like the world has found the next big thing, as shots from the set of Barbie are lighting the internet on fire.

This adaptation of Mattel’s iconic doll has been picking up a ton of hype ever since Margot Robbie was confirmed for the lead role, but things really exploded when Ryan Gosling was cast as Ken. Now, excitement is approaching fever pitch as some truly awe-inspiring shots from the set have emerged of the pair in stunning Day-Glo costumes:

Everyone is loving it, posting memes of unlikely characters signing on for tickets:

Mando and Boba can’t wait to see that pink convertible on the big screen:

POV: the card reader at the theater watching pay for Barbie tickets pic.twitter.com/JHsTTE6nT6 — Hunter “Buck” Hoehn (@buckyarizona) June 27, 2022

The Trainspotting boys say “choose Barbie“:

And the Peaky Blinders lads are out in force:

And The Sopranos can’t stay away:

nine tickets to barbie pic.twitter.com/0Ir3Dtgop3 — seanbagel (@sean_bagel) June 19, 2022

Barbie‘s target audience slowly shifting is also pretty funny, with this post contrasting the expected crowd and who it seems will actually be in attendance:

one ticket for Barbie please pic.twitter.com/v6BEsv5dWl — Argeras Salamanca (@ArgerasCz) June 25, 2022

After all this, we’re desperate to see more of what Greta Gerwig has in store for us next summer. Indications are that Mattel has been surprisingly open about how they can use the property, with her and Noah Baumbach’s script apparently seeing Barbie and Ken escape their perfect world to explore ours.

Warner Bros may want to keep the hype fires burning as long as possible on this, but we’re hoping for some kind of teaser trailer soon to get our first glimpse of the perfect couple in action. Here’s hoping it lives up to those incredible BTS images.

Barbie will hit theaters on July 21, 2023.