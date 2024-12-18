The world’s most-popular kid’s show is officially headed to the big screen

There are plenty of options with animated TV for kids, but one show has excelled above the rest, and surprisingly it comes from the land down under. Bluey is the most popular children’s series right now, and it seems there are big things to come in the future.

Recommended Videos

Bluey was first released in Australia in 2018, and while its popularity was immediate it wasn’t until the series joined Disney Plus in the United States that it really took off. During 2024 it has become the most streamed show in the United States with more than 35 billion minutes watched — and that number comes from back in September.

Naturally, with that success, there are a lot of kids and parents out there hoping for more, and now it has been revealed that Bluey will be making her jump to the big screen in 2027. BBC Studios and Walt Disney announced the upcoming movie on Dec. 17, 2024, and, in a joint statement, shared a brief synopsis of what audiences can expect.

Image via Disney

“The movie will continue the adventures of Bluey, a loveable, inexhaustible, blue heeler dog, who lives with her mum, dad, and her little sister, Bingo.”

Bluey creator Joe Brumm also shared some words regarding the next step in the story as he is set to return once again to write and direct the film.

“I really enjoyed the experience of working with a longer format on ‘The Sign’ in Series 3, so going even further with a feature film feels like a natural extension of that. I’ve always thought Bluey deserved a theatrical movie. I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together.”

It’s not just Brumm who’s back. All of the voice talents that fans will recognize from the TV show will also reprise their roles for the feature film. Right now there are no further details about the movie other than that it will be arriving sometime in 2027.

Image via ABC Australia

Bluey continues to be a major success so seeing the story continue with a film isn’t all that surprising. While Australia has been lucky enough to get new episodes long before the rest of the world, Disney Plus recently added fresh additions to the library on Dec. 9, 2024.

It isn’t clear what the TV future looks like for Bluey. Season 3 aired in 2024 and seems to be the final run for the character on TV, at least the last with its creator at the helm. Brumm shared a statement announcing that he won’t be coming back for a fourth season of the show leaving The Sign as his final episode.

This doesn’t mean the show is over, and most likely it won’t be, however, it might not be exactly the same as you remember. The good news is that the film will still have Brumm at the helm, so it should resemble everything that fans have loved about the series in the last six years. Expect more news on the movie to be shared in the coming years.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy