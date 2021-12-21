As the single most heavily-adapted character in the history of media, there are evidently innumerable successful spins that can be put on Sherlock Holmes, and we’ve seen more than a few great ones in the last decade.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman’s Sherlock was an instant smash hit, Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law’s two blockbusters combined to earn over a billion dollars at the box office, while Johnny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu led Elementary to seven entertaining and popular seasons. And then there’s Holmes and Watson.

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly are proven comic talents on their own, but they’re even better when you put them together, as Talladega Nights and Step Brothers outlined in hilarious fashion. All winning streaks have to end eventually, however, and this period-set disaster only lives on in infamy as a hemorrhoid on the anus of both Arthur Conan Doyle’s creation and studio comedy as a whole.

Sony knew they had something awful on their hands and tried to sell the project off to Netflix, who refused to bite. There was nothing but bad buzz swirling around Holmes and Watson, which it repaid in kind by being torn apart by critics and blasted by audiences. However, in a terrifying turn of events, it’s back on the platform’s most-watched list as per FlixPatrol, where it must immediately be killed with fire.