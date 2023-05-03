The years most intense action film ‘John Wick 4’ finally lands digital release date

After much anticipation, the day everyone has been waiting for has finally arrived: the digital release date for John Wick 4 has been announced.

John Wick 4 follows a former assassin, portrayed by Keanu Reeves, who attempts to take down the High Table with the help of those in his alliance. The film also stars Laurence Fishburne, the late Lance Reddick, Ian Mcshane, George Georgiou, Clancy Brown, Marko Zaror, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Aimée Kwan, and Shamier Anderson, among others.

This announcement comes months after the film made its theatrical debut. On May 2, a post shared by the official Twitter page for John Wick 4 revealed that fans could get a digital copy of the movie later this month. At the same time, the 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD will be available for purchase in June.

Already back in the fight. #JohnWick4 comes to Digital 05/23. On 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ & DVD 6/13. pic.twitter.com/9fE8PSAwLQ — John Wick: Chapter 4 (@JohnWickMovie) May 2, 2023

As fans caught wind of the news, many rejoiced about having the chance to either own a physical copy of the movie or have the ability to watch it again, this time in the comfort of their own home.

One individual expressed that John Wick 4 will be the first movie in years that they would “rewatch at home.”

It's the first film in years that I'll rewatch at home. — Panos Karabelas (@panoskarabelas1) May 2, 2023

While another Twitter user couldn’t contain their excitement as they shared a gif from one of the John Wick films.

A third person claimed that the John Wick 4 release is just in time for their birthday.

Looks like I've got my birthday gift picked out. — Chace (@ChaceNick) May 2, 2023

Another social media user uploaded a gif of actress Ruby Rose in John Wick 2, including her infamous sign language quote, “Be seeing you soon, John Wick.”



The digital release of John Wick 4 will drop on May 23, while the 4k, Blu-ray, and DVD will be available for purchase on June 13.