New Disney Theory Says Cruella May Be A Prequel To Glenn Close’s 101 Dalmations

On paper, a Cruella de Vil origin story sounds like an easy way for Disney to continue churning out live-action remakes based on their back catalogue of animated classics, without having to cannibalize their own output after 101 Dalmatians already got an update and a sequel with Glenn Close playing the role back in the 1990s.

However, the response to the recently released first trailer for Cruella was hugely enthusiastic, even though many were quick to reductively label it as the Mouse House’s family friendly spin on Todd Phillips’ Joker. At the very least, Craig Gillespie’s upcoming crime comedy promises a fantastic lead performance from Emma Stone, who looks to be having the time of her life as the iconic villain.

First Poster For Cruella Reveals Emma Stone As Ms. De Vil 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Stone might be an Academy Award winning actress with a reputation as one of the finest talents of her generation, but she’s still got big shoes to fill after Close’s extravagant turn netted her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical. A new theory has now put forward the idea that Cruella and 1996’s 101 Dalmations will be linked, with the former acting as a direct prequel.

On the surface it makes plenty of sense, without even considering Close’s involvement as executive producer on Cruella. The story takes place in the 1970s with 32 year-old Stone front and center, although she could easily pass for younger, while Close turned 32 in 1979. Fast forward two decades and you could easily imagine the latest spin on Ms. de Vil morphing into the scenery chewing version from 101 Dalmations should the studio be planning to retroactively turn it into a live-action trilogy, and the timelines fit together pretty nicely as well.