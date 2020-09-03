Venom 2 Theory Says The Film May Introduce Kraven Into Sony’s Marvel Universe

Despite the terrible name, the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters sees 2021 as the year that it establishes itself as a viable superhero franchise with designs on matching the MCU and DCEU. Venom may have earned over $850 million at the box office, but the jury is still out on whether or not Morbius will be able to come anywhere close to that level of success, even with the trailer hinting at some surprising connections to events that have happened in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Symbiotic sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage is in a much better position as the follow-up to a monster hit, with another fan favorite being added into the mix thanks to Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady. Not to mention there are also solo movies for Kraven the Hunter and Spider-Woman in development as the SPUoMC moves full steam ahead.

Most people were under the impression that Kraven would be the main antagonist of the MCU’s Spider-Man 3, and while he still might turn up to give Spidey some trouble, a new fan theory claims that Venom: Let There Be Carnage could be the ideal place to debut Sergei Kravinoff, one that provides the shared universe with even more connective tissue.

Venom 2 would be the perfect opportunity to introduce Kraven as having a pair of destructive aliens wreaking havoc on the streets fits comfortably into his remit as someone who tracks down the most dangerous prey. It would also stop the franchise from exclusively using CGI villains following Riot, Carnage and Shriek, as well as planting some more seeds for the inevitable Sinister Six spinoff that the SPUoMC seems to be building towards.

As ScreenRant explains:

It’s possible that at some point in the movie, Kraven hears about Venom and decides to make him his latest prey. A fight could ensue, which could end with one of the two characters getting away. Though he doesn’t possess any real super powers, Kraven would make for an intriguing foe. The comics have shown that Kraven can fight Venom, and anyone who can go toe-to-toe with a character as powerful as him and rely purely on skills and tactics (and live to tell the tale) would have to be extremely formidable. What would make him even more impressive is if the fights end in a tie, as opposed to having Kraven lose his first on-screen fight. So if the movie handles him correctly, Venom 2 can leave viewers with a good impression of Kraven and his capabilities. A post-credits scene in Venom 2 could revisit Kraven and tease him deciding to hunt a different target, since his battle with Venom didn’t go as planned. This person, whether it be Spider-Man or a different animal-themed Marvel Comics hero, could serve as Kraven’s primary opponent in his solo film.

Not only that, but it further expands the scope and scale of the entire franchise by establishing Venom as a well-known entity with a reputation that precedes him and draws attention from all over the world. Of course, we’ll just have to wait and see if it happens, but this theory certainly makes for some interesting food for thought and we wouldn’t be surprised to see Kraven show up in some capacity in the upcoming sequel.