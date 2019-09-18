Netflix Is Getting Rid Of Tons Of Great Horror Movies In October
Attention all Netflix subscribers: there’s a whole bunch of content leaving the streaming service in October, and a number of great horror movies have been marked for departures.
And so it goes, with each month that passes, the Powers That Be over at Netflix begin introducing a suite of new content and, in doing so, withdraw (or outright cancel) some of the titles currently on the platform.
Rarely is it perfectly balanced, but it certainly gives viewers an added incentive to stand up and take notice of the new movies and TV shows coming their way. Spoilers: big names for October 2019 include Paul Rudd comedy Living With Yourself, Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay, Men in Black II, Scream 2, Superman Returns, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen.
But as Scream 2 arrives, Scream 4 must leave. It’s by no means the only notable horror movie set to depart in October, either, as the full list reveals:
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- All the President’s Men
- Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Cabaret (1972)
- Casper
- Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- Cloverfield
- Deliverance
- Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
- Empire Records
- Evolution
- Forks Over Knives
- Frances Ha
- Free State of Jones
- Get Carter
- Gremlins
- Hoosiers
- Impractical Jokers: Season 1
- In Bruges
- Julie & Julia
- Lakeview Terrace
- Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19
- Obsessed
- Pineapple Express
- Platoon
- Quiz Show
- She’s Out of My League
- The Dukes of Hazzard
- The Nightmare
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
- Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
This comprehensive list continues below, which details precise dates for the likes of Despicable Me 3 and the opening season of Sword Art Online II. All aforementioned titles will leave Netflix on October 1st though, so this really is your last call if you’ve been postponing that Gremlins re-watch for most of September.
Leaving 10/5/19
Despicable Me 3
Leaving 10/7/19
David Blaine: What Is Magic?
Scream 4
Leaving 10/9/19
Little Witch Academia
Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade
Sword Art Online II: Season 1
Leaving 10/15/19
El Internado: Season 1-7
Leaving 10/20/19
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Leaving 10/25/19
The Carrie Diaries: Season 1-2
Leaving 10/29/19
The Fall: Series 1
The Imitation Game
And that’s that. It’ll be fascinating to watch how Netflix reacts to the oncoming launch of Disney+ in November. Of course, the former streaming giant is well placed for a new rival to enter the market, what with its catalog of original series and exclusive movies, but losing the biggest properties from Pixar, Marvel Studios, and Lucasfilm will no doubt leave a dent in the company’s userbase.
