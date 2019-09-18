Attention all Netflix subscribers: there’s a whole bunch of content leaving the streaming service in October, and a number of great horror movies have been marked for departures.

And so it goes, with each month that passes, the Powers That Be over at Netflix begin introducing a suite of new content and, in doing so, withdraw (or outright cancel) some of the titles currently on the platform.

Rarely is it perfectly balanced, but it certainly gives viewers an added incentive to stand up and take notice of the new movies and TV shows coming their way. Spoilers: big names for October 2019 include Paul Rudd comedy Living With Yourself, Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay, Men in Black II, Scream 2, Superman Returns, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen.

But as Scream 2 arrives, Scream 4 must leave. It’s by no means the only notable horror movie set to depart in October, either, as the full list reveals:

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

All the President’s Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cabaret (1972)

Casper

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cloverfield

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Empire Records

Evolution

Forks Over Knives

Frances Ha

Free State of Jones

Get Carter

Gremlins

Hoosiers

Impractical Jokers: Season 1

In Bruges

Julie & Julia

Lakeview Terrace

Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19

Obsessed

Pineapple Express

Platoon

Quiz Show

She’s Out of My League

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Nightmare

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

This comprehensive list continues below, which details precise dates for the likes of Despicable Me 3 and the opening season of Sword Art Online II. All aforementioned titles will leave Netflix on October 1st though, so this really is your last call if you’ve been postponing that Gremlins re-watch for most of September.

Leaving 10/5/19 Despicable Me 3 Leaving 10/7/19 David Blaine: What Is Magic? Scream 4 Leaving 10/9/19 Little Witch Academia Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade Sword Art Online II: Season 1 Leaving 10/15/19 El Internado: Season 1-7 Leaving 10/20/19 Bridget Jones’s Baby Leaving 10/25/19 The Carrie Diaries: Season 1-2 Leaving 10/29/19 The Fall: Series 1 The Imitation Game

And that’s that. It’ll be fascinating to watch how Netflix reacts to the oncoming launch of Disney+ in November. Of course, the former streaming giant is well placed for a new rival to enter the market, what with its catalog of original series and exclusive movies, but losing the biggest properties from Pixar, Marvel Studios, and Lucasfilm will no doubt leave a dent in the company’s userbase.