Solo: A Star Wars Story Spinoff Reportedly Headed To Disney Plus

It hardly comes as a surprise that Disney seem to be leaning heavily into Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it comes to generating content for their upcoming streaming service Disney Plus, given that both are among the most popular and lucrative properties under the Mouse House’s ever-expanding portfolio. There are already three Star Wars and eight MCU shows in the works for Disney Plus, and the latest rumor is that Solo: A Star Wars Story could be next to get the small screen treatment.

The movie doesn’t have the greatest reputation, suffering from some serious behind-the-scenes upheaval before debuting to mixed reactions from both critics and fans, becoming the lowest-grossing live-action entry in the franchise in the process. Despite this, Solo has become something of a cult favorite in recent months and Disney could be set to capitalize on this newfound popularity by continuing the story on their own streaming platform.

While it seems unlikely that the show would feature Han Solo and Chewbacca at all, there are still several different approaches that a potential Solo series could take. The most obvious would be to follow the continued adventures of Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian, with the story doing the rounds recently that Lando could end up getting his own limited show.

Or it could take the route of The Mandalorian and focus on the smaller corners of the Star Wars universe, with a crime story following crime lord Dryden Vos and the Crimson Dawn another possible angle. This could also give the option of bringing some fan-favorite characters back for cameo appearances, with Han, Chewie and even Darth Maul being potential candidates.

Along with The Mandalorian, the only Star Wars shows officially confirmed so far are the highly-anticipated Obi Wan Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor and the still-untitled prequel following Rogue One’s Cassian Andor, but with Marvel Studios recently announcing several more additional projects, it will surely only be a matter of time before Star Wars follows suit.