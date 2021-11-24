There’s carnage on Twitter as ‘Venom’ sequel hits VOD

Even with the pandemic lurking in the background, Venom: Let There Be Carnage was always destined to become one of the biggest hits to arrive in theaters since the beginning of 2020, with the first movie gaining a fanbase that didn’t care a single iota for the lukewarm reception afforded to it by critics.

True to form, Andy Serkis’ sequel performed exactly in line with its predecessor on that front, even if Tom Hardy’s second symbiotic outing fared much better than Ruben Fleischer’s opener. A Rotten Tomatoes score of 59% was right on the threshold of being Fresh, but it was comfortably outstripped by the 84% user rating.

Throw in the highest-grossing opening weekend of the pandemic, a total box office haul in excess of $450 million and a post-credits scene that broke the internet, and you can see why Let There Be Carnage has been riding such a sustained wave of buzz.

Venom’s latest solo adventure is now available on VOD, and as you can see below, fans are celebrating the fact they can now watch the bonkers comic book adaptation from the comfort of their own homes.

Objectively, #VenomLetThereBeCarnage is an bad, awful movie. Unobjectively, I do not give one flying fuck, I love this manic batshit insanity of a strange romcom between a man and his alien parasite. This is my kinda of trashy fun. pic.twitter.com/eMr1p3V3vc — Jordan Worth Cobb 🏳️‍⚧️ ⚢ Alt Awakening Arc (@JoWoCo) November 24, 2021

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Poster Teases The Battle Of The Symbiotes 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Saw VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE was available digitally earlier, so revisiting a moment that won't make much sense out of context, but made me laugh quite a bit *in* context. #VenomLetThereBeCarnage pic.twitter.com/wNwgVhi6gk — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) November 23, 2021

still processing that end credit scene from #VenomLetThereBeCarnage and i’m still screaming at my dream coming true pic.twitter.com/sbXfTOBtPA — Jenny (@tinyconfusion) November 24, 2021

The Lethal Protector is both fun and disturbing. Imma give 10/10. Also got surprise at the post credit scene. So, go watch, okay? #VenomLetThereBeCarnage — dan🏴 (@eidan_shafie) November 24, 2021

#VenomLetThereBeCarnage is just a good watch. Love the Venom punchlines 😂😂😂 — I’m Aldrin 🇿🇼 (@buzzaldrinzw) November 24, 2021

#VenomLetThereBeCarnage feels like someone put a gay porno and a stack of 90's Spider-Man comics into a blender and then let the bastard concoction that resulted from it sit out on the counter for six weeks, and I mean that in the best way possible. — Taco Bell Spokesperson 🔔 (@WerthamWasRight) November 24, 2021

Best movie I've seen all year!!! #VenomLetThereBeCarnage — Goldie With The Locs (@TendoeMafz) November 24, 2021

Now that Eddie has shifted realities over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it isn’t clear if a direct sequel to Venom: Let There Be Carnage or a Spider-Man crossover is up next, but supporters can’t wait to see what happens next, regardless of where it takes our intrepid antihero.