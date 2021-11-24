There’s carnage on Twitter as ‘Venom’ sequel hits VOD
Even with the pandemic lurking in the background, Venom: Let There Be Carnage was always destined to become one of the biggest hits to arrive in theaters since the beginning of 2020, with the first movie gaining a fanbase that didn’t care a single iota for the lukewarm reception afforded to it by critics.
True to form, Andy Serkis’ sequel performed exactly in line with its predecessor on that front, even if Tom Hardy’s second symbiotic outing fared much better than Ruben Fleischer’s opener. A Rotten Tomatoes score of 59% was right on the threshold of being Fresh, but it was comfortably outstripped by the 84% user rating.
Throw in the highest-grossing opening weekend of the pandemic, a total box office haul in excess of $450 million and a post-credits scene that broke the internet, and you can see why Let There Be Carnage has been riding such a sustained wave of buzz.
Venom’s latest solo adventure is now available on VOD, and as you can see below, fans are celebrating the fact they can now watch the bonkers comic book adaptation from the comfort of their own homes.
Now that Eddie has shifted realities over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it isn’t clear if a direct sequel to Venom: Let There Be Carnage or a Spider-Man crossover is up next, but supporters can’t wait to see what happens next, regardless of where it takes our intrepid antihero.