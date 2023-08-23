These are the 10 best Beyoncé movies to watch

Queen Bey knows how to bring that fire to the stage, but don't forget her stints on the big screen.

Although settling for shaky Instagram reels of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is frustrating, I will graciously accept whatever bits of content come my way and persistently scroll my feed looking for more. Whether cozied up in my bed or squished like a sardine in the jam-packed metro during rush hour, I can see why this tour has been blowing minds with its production and awe-inspiring performances. And let’s not forget those adorable moments when Blue Ivy joins in as a backup dancer.

It’s clear as day that Beyoncé is an absolute force to be reckoned with in the music industry, as this tour has shown. What seems to have been tucked away in the dusty corners of obscurity in recent years is her foray into the world of acting. Though Beyoncé’s Hollywood exploits show she’s not hesitant to venture into unfamiliar territory, let’s be honest: her acting career hasn’t been without its share of raised eyebrows and critical side-eyes. Critics have pointed out that her performances may sometimes lack the profound depth some audiences crave, and her musical prowess often overshadows her roles.

Still, Beyoncé’s acting career, though not as extensive or acclaimed as her musical achievements, is an interesting and valuable part of her artistic legacy. Whether taking on comedic, dramatic, or musical roles, she brings a unique touch to her performances, so let’s look at her best movies to date.

Carmen: A Hip Hopera (2001)

Carmen: A Hip Hopera is a musical film directed by Robert Townsend and produced by MTV. It’s a modern reinterpretation of Georges Bizet’s 1875 opera Carmen, with the setting relocated to contemporary Philadelphia and Los Angeles. The film combines hip-hop music and urban culture with the classic tragic love story to create a unique genre fusion. Beyoncé makes her acting debut as Carmen Brown, a seductive and ambitious woman who becomes the object of desire for several men. Mekhi Phifer plays Sgt. Derek Hill, a police officer who falls under Carmen’s spell, resulting in a chaotic and ill-fated love affair.

The film’s supporting cast, which includes Mos Def, Wyclef Jean, and Rah Digga, contributes to its authentic hip-hop vibe. Critics gave Carmen: A Hip Hopera mixed reviews. Some applauded it for its daring and inventive interpretation of a great opera, while others considered the merger of hip-hop and opera unconvincing. The film’s attractiveness may vary based on the viewer’s interest in hip-hop culture and openness to unconventional musical versions.

Black Is King (2020)

Beyoncé directed, wrote, and executive produced the music film and visual album Black Is King. It is a companion to The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé’s album for the 2019 adaptation of The Lion King. Beyoncé does not play a single character in this one-of-a-kind production; instead, she takes on many parts, symbolizing diverse topics and facets of culture. As narrator and guide, she leads the audience through a recreated Simba story set in the African diaspora.

Beyoncé’s presence in the film is rich, reflecting the diversity and wealth of African heritage. She emphasizes empowerment, self-identity, and Black pride, tying these themes with a broader exploration of ancestry, history, and connection to one’s roots. Beyoncé also performs songs from The Lion King: The Gift and partners with diverse African performers to present a variety of musical traditions.

The Lion King (2019)

In the 2019 musical drama adaptation of Disney’s The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau, Beyoncé lends her voice to the character of Nala, Simba’s childhood friend and eventual love interest. Nala’s personality is defined by her bravery, intelligence, and sense of responsibility. As Simba’s loyal friend, she challenges him to remember his actual identity and return to Pride Rock to regain his rightful place as king.

Beyoncé’s voice acting gives Nala warmth and determination, portraying her compassionate character and her unshakeable faith in Simba. Compared to the original 1994 animated picture, her portrayal emphasizes Nala’s leadership qualities, making her a more prominent figure in the story. Beyoncé contributes to the film’s soundtrack, notably with the original song “Spirit.” Beyoncé’s performance of this song in the movie perfectly captures Nala’s character and the film’s overarching themes of family, heritage, and destiny.

Austin Powers In Goldmember (2003)

In the comedy film Austin Powers in Goldmember, directed by Jay Roach, Beyoncé made her mark in Hollywood by portraying the character Foxxy Cleopatra. This role allowed Beyoncé to display her acting skills in a comic setting alongside Mike Myers, who reprised his role as the renowned Austin Powers. Foxxy Cleopatra is a confident woman who pays homage to the heroines of blaxploitation films from the 1970s.

A secret agent and Austin Powers’ love interest, she is recognized for her characteristic catchphrases and daring wardrobe choices. Being one of her first major acting appearances, Beyoncé’s performance in Austin Powers in Goldmember was significant. Foxxy Cleopatra became a fan favorite and remained a memorable part of Beyoncé’s career.

The Fighting Temptations (2003)

Beyoncé portrays Lilly, a gifted singer with a strong and independent spirit, in the musical comedy-drama film The Fighting Temptations, directed by Jonathan Lynn. Initially presented as a struggling nightclub singer, Lilly is revealed to have been a childhood friend of Cuba Gooding Jr.’s character, Darrin. Beyoncé’s real-life musical talents are on full display in the film’s many musical pieces.

Her gospel and soul performances give the film a more genuine feel and more significant emotional impact, and her duets with other cast members are among the film’s most memorable scenes. The Fighting Temptations also shows substantial growth in Lilly’s character. The transformation and redemption she experiences as she moves from performing in nightclubs to becoming a prominent gospel choir member shine in her life.

Epic (2013)

In the Chris Wedge-directed animated adventure film Epic, Beyoncé provides the voice of Queen Tara, the Mother Nature-esque monarch of the forest. Queen Tara is a wise and kind leader who ensures peace and prosperity in the forest. She symbolizes life, growth, and the natural order of things. As Queen Tara, Beyoncé also performs a musical number, singing the theme song “Rise Up” for the film’s soundtrack.

The song’s uplifting lyrics and Beyoncé’s powerful vocals resonate with Queen Tara’s persona, representing hope, resilience, and nature’s beauty. Queen Tara becomes a memorable and intriguing figure in the story thanks to Beyoncé’s voice, which gives the character a sense of wonder and ethereal beauty.

Cadillac Records (2008)

Beyoncé plays the renowned singer Etta James in the musical biopic Cadillac Records, directed by Darnell Martin. Etta James is a gifted but troubled musician fighting addiction and personal demons. Beyoncé’s performance captures the nuanced nature of Etta’s personality genuinely and powerfully. She conveyed the pain, vulnerability, and fierce determination that defined Etta’s life and career. Beyoncé’s rendition of songs by Etta James is a highlight of the movie. She sings several of Etta’s most well-known songs, including the timeless classic “At Last.”

Furthermore, Beyoncé’s representation of Etta James delves into the difficulties and prejudices faced by African-American musicians in the 1950s and 1960s. Her performance sheds light on the racial barriers and personal struggles that Etta had to overcome to succeed. Both reviewers and viewers hailed Beyoncé’s appearance on Cadillac Records. The film earned her several award nominations and further established her as a talented actress capable of taking on complex and demanding roles.

Obsessed (2009)

Obsessed, directed by Steve Shill, is a thriller that saw Beyoncé take on the role of Sharon Charles, a loving wife and mother, content with her life and devoted to her family. However, Sharon’s life turns upside down when Lisa (Ali Larter), a temporary office worker, falls in love with Sharon’s husband, Derek (Idris Elba). Beyoncé’s performance depicts Sharon’s growing anxiety, rage, and resolve as she faces an increasingly dangerous situation brought on by Lisa’s obsession.

In this film, Beyoncé got to try out a new genre and play a more dramatic, emotional character in the role of Sharon Charles. Although Obsessed was a commercial success, it received mixed reviews from critics who wondered why Lisa was so obsessed with Derek. Still, the final fight scene, which featured Beyoncé and Larter’s characters, was praised by critics and earned the MTV Movie Award for Best Fight.

The Pink Panther (2006)

Beyoncé plays Xania, a famous pop singer, in the comedy film The Pink Panther, directed by Shawn Levy. Xania is a gorgeous and intelligent character who gets embroiled in a mystery involving the theft of the renowned Pink Panther diamond.

Xania is linked to the murder of a French soccer coach, her former lover, and she becomes a person of interest in the inquiry led by Steve Martin’s inept Inspector Jacques Clouseau. Though she is not a main character, Xania’s exchanges with Steve Martin’s Clouseau create some of the film’s most amusing scenes, and her acting balances the comedy with a touch of refinement.

Dreamgirls (2006)

The commercially successful film Dreamgirls was nominated for eight Oscars, taking home the statuettes for Best Supporting Actress (for Jennifer Hudson) and Best Sound Mixing, and it took home three trophies at the 64th annual Golden Globes. Beyoncé plays the multitalented Deena Jones in this Bill Condon-directed musical drama. The film provided Beyoncé with a stage to execute an expressive, musically brilliant performance that echoes the history of Motown and the story of The Supremes.

A member of the fictitious girl group “The Dreams,” Deena Jones undergoes a remarkable transformation as the film unfolds. When the group’s management recognizes Deena’s crossover potential, the quiet, unassuming supporting vocalist is thrust into the spotlight. Deena Jones’s persona provides the opportunity to explore issues of self-awareness and the price of celebrity. Beyoncé’s portrayal is spot-on in evoking these subtle aspects, which helps make the character’s growth credible and inspiring.