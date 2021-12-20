Now that we officially have no more comic book blockbusters on the way until Morbius lands next month, fans are already stirring the social media pot by trying to rank the year’s best superhero movies.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has rounded out the genre’s 2021 in spectacular fashion, scoring the second highest-grossing domestic opening weekend of all time and hauling in $600 million globally from Wednesday to Sunday, but does it finish top of the pile?

For a lot of people, it does. For others, not so much. 2020 was basically a write-off, so we’ve really been spoiled for choice when it comes to spandex-clad crimefighters. Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, The Suicide Squad, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League have all been and gone in addition to No Way Home, so there’s plenty for folks to choose from.

My 4 favorite superhero films of 2021. It was a damn good year.



Zack Snyder's Justice League

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Suicide Squad



All done by great directors that changed the game for comic book films. pic.twitter.com/gOSUZFwfwB — Yoko Higuchi (@theYokoHiguchi) December 20, 2021

My top 4 CBMs of 2021



1. The Suicide Squad

2. Spider-Man: No Way Home

3. Zack Snyder’s Justice League

4. Shang Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings pic.twitter.com/yZdoorxav3 — Josh Simpson (@JoshSimpson06) December 20, 2021

1) No Way Home

2) Venom: Let There Be Carnage

3) Zack Snyder’s Justice League

4) Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings

5) Eternals https://t.co/hsdICp4JKg — Norman Osborn (@normanosbornCEO) December 19, 2021

No Way Home

Shang-Chi

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Eternals

The Suicide Squad

Black Widow

Venom 2 https://t.co/P14Zg0QSME — byeD (@winnnnno) December 20, 2021

1). Zack Snyder’s Justice League

2). No Way Home

3). The Suicide Squad

4). Eternals

5). Shang-Chi



Can’t lie, NWH and TSS are close .

One pulls on the string of nostalgia and another I love as its own thing . . . https://t.co/acMT9LpD3U — NØ LØV∑ D∑∑P W∏B (@TheTohruAdachi) December 20, 2021

Top filmes e séries de heróis de 2021



– Zack Snyder's Justice League

– WandaVision

– Eternals

– Spider-Man: No Way Home

– Black Widow

– What If…?

– Shang-Chi

– Hawkeye

– Loki

– Venom: Let There Be Carnage

– The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

– The Suicide Squad — Blue Gangsta ☃️ (@MJJ_Lucas) December 20, 2021

My top 4 CBMs of 2021



1. Spider-Man: No Way Home

2. Zack Snyder's Justice League

3. The Suicide Squad

4. Shang Chi and The Legend Of The 10 Rings https://t.co/cK0uvMP0lW pic.twitter.com/NAgrcfbfj5 — The Film Dude (formerly "Exploring Cinema") (@FilmTalkYT1) December 20, 2021

The recurring theme is that either No Way Home or the Snyder Cut tend to emerge at the head of the pack more often than not, and we’d be lying if we said this wasn’t the expected outcome. HBO Max’s Justice League and Tom Holland’s threequel delivered everything that fans were expecting and then some, so it’s no surprise that they’d find themselves jostling for the top spot when it comes time to try and wrangle together a definitive ranking.