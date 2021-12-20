Things heat up on Twitter as fans rank the best comic book movies of 2021
Now that we officially have no more comic book blockbusters on the way until Morbius lands next month, fans are already stirring the social media pot by trying to rank the year’s best superhero movies.
Spider-Man: No Way Home has rounded out the genre’s 2021 in spectacular fashion, scoring the second highest-grossing domestic opening weekend of all time and hauling in $600 million globally from Wednesday to Sunday, but does it finish top of the pile?
For a lot of people, it does. For others, not so much. 2020 was basically a write-off, so we’ve really been spoiled for choice when it comes to spandex-clad crimefighters. Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, The Suicide Squad, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League have all been and gone in addition to No Way Home, so there’s plenty for folks to choose from.
The recurring theme is that either No Way Home or the Snyder Cut tend to emerge at the head of the pack more often than not, and we’d be lying if we said this wasn’t the expected outcome. HBO Max’s Justice League and Tom Holland’s threequel delivered everything that fans were expecting and then some, so it’s no surprise that they’d find themselves jostling for the top spot when it comes time to try and wrangle together a definitive ranking.