This Adam Sandler classic is making a comeback on Amazon Prime

The ’90s was arguably the most successful decade of Adam Sandler‘s career with the release of iconic comedies such as Happy Gilmore, Billy Madison, and The Waterboy. The latter of which has enjoyed renewed success after it hit Amazon Prime, making its way onto the streaming giant’s Top 10 movies list per FlixPatrol.

The Waterboy was loved by audiences and raked in a hefty $185 million at the box office despite lacking the quality to impress critics who hit it with a measly 34% on Rotten Tomatoes. It was such a fan favorite that Sandler is rumored to be developing a sequel to that and potentially other classics.

The Waterboy follows Sandler as Bobby Boucher, a stuttering 31-year-old man who serves as the water boy for the University of Louisiana football team. He is treated very poorly by the players, but when the coach discovers Bobby has an amazing talent for tackling people much bigger than him, he signs Boucher as the new star player.

Sandler has more recently kept busy churning out movies for Netflix per a deal that will see him make 12 movies by the time his current deal finishes. That is if they don’t renew the deal to make even more films, which is very likely considering Murder Mystery, his 2019 film with Jennifer Aniston, had over 83 million households watch it in its first four weeks.

Whether you are a fan of Sandler’s new material or not, there is no debate The Waterboy has become a classic that influenced many viewers throughout the ’90s and early ’00s. So if you are looking for a nostalgia hit, now is the perfect time to re-watch this film from the comfort of your own home.