This Budget Killmonger Cosplay Is Hilariously Brilliant

There are some downright jaw-dropping cosplays out there that cost thousands of dollars to make. Then, there are some that can be done with a few simple household objects that cost almost nothing to make. These are the specialties of Bangkok-based Anucha “Cha” Saengchart who runs the (in)famous Lowcostcosplay page on Facebook.

His latest creation has him looking like Killmonger using nothing but a mop head and some bubble wrap. It’s almost impossible to tell who is the cosplayer and who is the real actor! Okay, not really, but the resemblance with so few parts is weirdly impressive.

After his death, it doesn’t seem like we’ll be seeing Killmonger again any time soon outside of the latest episode of Marvel’s What If…? which fans have been going gaga for.