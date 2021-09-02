This Controversial Drama With A Nearly Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Dominating Hulu

It’s not too often that this many people watching a movie all agree it’s amazing but one rare case is skyrocketing up the ranks on Hulu. It’s currently sitting at a whopping 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and features amazing talent like Regina Hall, Issa Rae, and Amandla Stenberg all in one film. Not to mention the movie is based on a book that appeared on the American Library Association’s Top Ten Most Challenged Book List for 2020 meaning it was banned in many schools and libraries.

The movie is The Hate U Give and it was nominated for and won a serious amount of awards back when it came out in 2018. Thanks to Hulu, a ton of new future fans are getting their first chance to see this incredible crime drama.

“Starr Carter is constantly switching between two worlds — the poor, mostly black neighborhood where she lives and the wealthy, mostly white prep school that she attends. The uneasy balance between these worlds is soon shattered when she witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer. Facing pressure from all sides of the community, Starr must find her voice and decide to stand up for what’s right.” Synopsis From Google

With its themes on racism, justice, and activism, The Hate U Give is an incredibly timely film — especially now. Those who would like to see its powerful story can find it streaming on Hulu.