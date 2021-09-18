This Critically Panned Shark Horror Film Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Let’s face it, the success of Jaws back in 1975 proved that shark attack movies would be incredibly popular forevermore. More recent hits like The Meg have dominated streaming popularity charts as well. But right now, a movie with a pathetic 18% Audience Rating on Rotten Tomatoes is in the top 20 films on the entirety of Netflix showing just how starved fans are for gruesome sharky content.

Great White was filmed in Australia and features actors many in the states may not know like Katrina Bowden, Te Kohe Tuhaka, and Aaron Jakubenko. Whether horror film fans recognize their names or not, they are the stars in this incredibly popular film that tons of people are tuning in to watch.

“What should have been a tourist trip to remember, quickly turns into a living nightmare when five passengers on a seaplane become stranded, miles away from shore. What follows is a desperate bid for survival as the group try to make it to land before they either run out of supplies or are taken by the man-eating sharks lurking just beneath the surface.” Synopsis from FlixPatrol

According to stats from FlixPatrol, Great White is currently the 17th most popular movie on the platform. With it only pulling in $627,225 at the box office due to an odd release schedule and COVID-19 hurting theatrical releases, this new popularity on Netflix is likely doing wonders to promote the movie and its actors.

For those who want to see if the movie is a nail-biting watch in either horror or boredom, Great White is streaming now on Netflix.