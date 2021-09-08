This Shark Horror Film Is Dominating Streaming

If Jaws proved anything back in 1975 it’s that sharks can be absolutely terrifying to audiences. While they barely hurt anyone compared in the wild just the thought of them can send shivers down people’s spines. Now imagine if they were huge and we mean huge with all of those razor-sharp teeth! Yeah, we think we get it and people with HBO Max accounts do too.

According to stats from FlixPatrol, The Meg is currently the second most popular movie on the entire platform — despite having a middling 46% Tomatometer rating from Rotten Tomatoes.

“Previously thought to be extinct, a massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific. With time running out, a visionary oceanographer recruits rescue diver Jonas Taylor to save the crew and the sea itself from an unimaginable threat — a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark known as the Megalodon.” Synopsis from Google

Anyone who wants to see if The Meg is a true thriller or just another meh time-filler can find out for themselves by streaming it on HBO Max or YouTube.