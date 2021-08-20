This Disaster Documentary Is More Popular Than Most Animated Films On Disney+

What do The Lion King, Frozen II, and Monster’s Univerity all have in common? They’re all less popular than a 2020 documentary right now. Disney got into the nature documentary game with The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos back in 2008 and has expanded more into documentaries in general as time has gone on.

Still, it’s hard to believe that one of their documentaries is beating out most of their animated films in terms of popularity on Disney+. Trailing just behind massive hits like Luca, Raya and the Last Dragon, and Soul, it looks like Disney fans are currently enamored with Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster.

“The 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens was the deadliest in U.S. history. Survivor testimonies and rare images reveal the cataclysms it unleashed.” Synopsis From Disney

Bill Ratner, the voice that narrates the film, is particularly recognizable. He’s voiced characters in the Mass Effect and Grand Theft Auto series, Flint in G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, and has read the trailer scripts for countless Disney and Pixar films.

Those who want to learn about a famous disaster while listening to his recognizable voice can find Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster streaming now on Disney+.