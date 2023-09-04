‘This distorted worldview is propagated in many of his films’: David Fincher’s ‘The Killer’ won’t be getting a standing ovation from everyone

David Fincher may be one of the most talented directors working today, but it seems his skills don’t extend to reading the room. His new movie The Killer, about a hitman played by Michael Fassbender, has received a five-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival. However, his subsequent comments about the ongoing Hollywood strikes have raised eyebrows.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, he pulled the “both sides are at fault” card, concluding “all we can is encourage people to talk.” Perhaps Fincher is simply being diplomatic, though as SAG-AFTRA and the Writers’ Guild of America are ready to talk, it’s the studios that won’t come to the table to discuss a deal.

Sorry to Bother You and I’m a Virgo director Boots Riley isn’t having any of this, taking to social media to call out Fincher’s bad take:

Image via X (formerly Twitter)

Riley goes on to argue Fincher’s stance “makes no sense” given the studios’ inflexibility and open desire to extend things until those opposing them have been financially ruined. He underlines that Fincher has “made some great films,” pointing out that he can disagree with him and still “appreciate things that are great” about their art. But let’s just say Fincher is probably off the Boots Riley Christmas card list.

As for the future of the strikes? Well, we’re now in film festival season, with major events like Toronto and London facing up to the fact that there will be no stars on hand to add some glitz and glamor to the red carpet.

With multiple major productions on hold, we think the studios are putting on a brave face while secretly panicking behind closed doors. Here’s hoping the AMPTP return to the table with some concessions as soon as possible.