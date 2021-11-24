This Dwayne Johnson buddy movie is shooting up the Netflix charts

In the wake of Red Notice hitting Netflix last week, subscribers are checking out another buddy action movie and comedy caper starring Dwayne Johnson. While not one of the most successful films the Rock has ever featured in — though by no means a flop — 2016’s Central Intelligence hasn’t remained at the center of fans’ thoughts. But now, maybe a little surprisingly, it’s making a huge comeback on streaming.

According to the latest stats from Flix Patrol, Central Intelligence is currently the third most-watched movie on Netflix. It’s no surprise why it’s suddenly racing up the charts — clearly, folks who’ve just watched Red Notice and enjoyed it are coming to the flick to find something similar in tone and vibe. (Not to mention, of course, just watching the Rock being the Rock.)

Central Intelligence actually makes for the perfect companion to Red Notice, as not only does it star Johnson, it also comes from director Rawson Thurber. CI marked the first time the leading man and producer and director worked together, with their partnership continuing with 2018’s Skyscraper and in the new Netflix Original.

The movie is also notable for kickstarting another of Johnson’s most popular partnerships: his fan-favorite double act with Kevin Hart. The pair must’ve had a blast making this one together, as they’ve since reunited four times. They’re obviously both in the Jumanji films and Hart cameod in Hobbs & Shaw. Next, both are set to lend their voices to 2022 anticipated’s DC League of Super Pets.

If you’re not familiar with it, Central Intelligence stars Hart as an accountant who is forced to go on the run when he becomes mixed up in the life of his old high school friend (Johnson), who used to be an overweight loser but is now a super-skilled CIA agent. Aaron Paul, Jason Bateman and Amy Ryan co-star.

Central Intelligence isn’t available on Netflix in the U.S., but it can be found on TNT, TBS and Amazon Prime.