Watch: DC League of Super-Pets’ trailer assembles the team

Ever since DC League of Super-Pets was first announced, we’ve been very curious to find out what kind of MacGuffin sets the plot in motion to have a bunch of anthropomorphized animals forced into action to save the world from Lex Luthor.

As it turns out, it looks as though the iconic comic book villain is set to either capture or defeat the entirety of the Justice League, before an accidental power-up imbues Dwayne Johnson’s Krypto the Superdog, Kevin Hart’s Ace the Bat-Hound and the rest of the gang with superpowers, which they use to save the day and cause all sorts of mayhem.

DC League of Super-Pets isn’t going to be the greatest animated movie we’ve ever seen based on the footage, but it’s got the makings of a solid box office success and popular crowd-pleaser. A star-studded cast putting a fresh spin on a recognizable brand that’s part of cinema’s most lucrative genre can’t be anything other than a winner.

John Krasinski was confirmed as Superman just the other day, and as the cast continues to be officially unveiled, is it too much to ask that DC League of Super-Pets has given us what we never even knew we wanted and confirms Keanu Reeves as Batman?