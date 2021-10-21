This Fast & Furious Star Called Vin Diesel And Dwayne Johnson’s Feud A “Delicate Situation”

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges opened up his Fast & Furious costars Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s ongoing feud during an interview with US Magazine.

The infamous clash between the two actors began in 2016 after Johnson called Diesel out via Instagram while on set for the film’s eighth installment, The Fate of the Furious. In a now-deleted post, the former wrestler claimed that some of his costars weren’t conducting “themselves as stand-up men.” He further elaborated the ones who weren’t are “candy a–s” that wouldn’t do “chicken s–t” to change the situation.

Although Johnson never mentioned who he was talking about, many people, especially fans, suggested it was Diesel because of the numerous projects they have worked on worked together in the past including, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, and Furious 7. The feud ultimately led to Johnson not reprising his role as Luke Hobbs in F9.

Bridges told the publication on Oct. 18 while promoting his new partnership with Moose Toys, “All I can say is that, from what I understand, I know those are two grown men.”

Awesome Fan Art Has Groot Replace Dominic Toretto In Fast & Furious 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The rapper added that he didn’t want to speak for either man because of Johnson’s recent interview discussing the scenario. “I believe The Rock has spoken on that, and I don’t want to speak for either one of them. So, I would leave it to whatever their words are and keep it that way, because it’s a delicate situation.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair last week, Johnson shared that he regretted speaking out publicly about the situation because it went against his character.

“I shouldn’t have shared that. Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. And I take care of that kind of bulls—t away from the public. They don’t need to know that. That’s why I say it wasn’t my best day.”

Although it doesn’t appear that the feud between the men will die down long enough for the pair to work on a set again, fans can expect to see Johnson reprising his role as Hobbs in the upcoming sequel to Hobbs and Shaw alongside Jason Statham.