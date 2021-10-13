Dwayne Johnson Says Fast & Furious Crew Thanked Him For Calling Out Vin Diesel

Dwayne Johnson has opened up about his infamous feud with Vin Diesel yet again, this time indicating that everyone on the Fast & Furious crew sides with him. The Rock memorably threw some serious shade at the Dominic Toretto star in an Instagram post he shared back in 2016, during filming on The Fate of the Furious, escalating a heated dispute that led to Johnson leaving the mainline franchise and heading the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff instead.

Now that Johnson and Diesel don’t have to work together anymore, things appear to have cooled down between the pair, though they’re unlikely to ever become best buds. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson revealed that he regrets sharing his loaded Instagram post for all the publicity it received, calling it a “firestorm”. At the same time, though, the Luke Hobbs actor noted that the F&F crew let him know they supported him in private.

“It caused a firestorm,” Johnson said. “Yet interestingly enough…[it was] as if every single crew member found their way to me and either quietly thanked me or sent me a note.”

While the duo themselves have never been shy about their issues with each other, the rest of the Fast & Furious cast have generally stayed out of the dispute and not taken any sides. Though Johnson doesn’t specifically mention the cast in his comments to Vanity Fair, his words do suggest that he believes everyone working on the movies shares his opinions of Diesel, indicating that the star – who’s also a producer on the franchise – has got something of a negative reputation on set. It’s worth pointing out that F&F fans generally fall on Johnson’s side, too.

F9 just arrived this summer and will be followed by an epic two-part conclusion to the Fast & Furious saga releasing in 2023 and 2024. Jason Statham’s Shaw will probably be back in them, after his cameo in F9, but expect Dwayne Johnson to remain in the Hobbs & Shaw films.