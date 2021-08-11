This Heartfelt Christina Milian Rom-Com Is Dominating Netflix

Netflix has another major hit on its hands as a Christina Milian film is skyrocketing up through the streaming ratings. Fans may love cheesy romantic comedies, but this one is defying all expectations with its surging popularity despite only having a 57% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. According to FlixPatrol, Resort to Love is currently the fifth most streamed movie on the platform, jumping up over 290 places in the rankings since its initial release on July 29th, 2021.

Resort to Love follows Chistina as Erica, an aspiring pop-star in the midst of a major career breakdown. She has to take on a gig at her ex-fiance’s wedding which is taking place on a luxurious resort island all while dealing with the major fallout facing her before she arrives. When she realizes she may still have feelings for him, she has to sort them out while keeping their past relationship a secret from their bride-to-be.

Christina Milian began her career in music with singles like “AM to PM,” “When You Look At Me,” and “Dip It Low” but has been making more forays into acting recently. While she had scattered small movie roles in the past, she is currently known best for her roles in Grandfathered and The Oath. It seems that Resort to Love is about to change that in a major way making her a well-known name across any household that streams films on Netflix.

