This Inaccurate Controversial Biopic Is Blowing Up On Netflix Today

Netflix is currently the home to some absolutely phenomenal biopics like The Founder, Lion, and The Social Network just to name a few. They recently added another successful film of this kind to the platform but it’s one plagued with a few more controversies and littered with major inaccuracies throughout the film.

Despite all of this, Bohemian Rhapsody currently holds an 85% Audience Rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and according to stats from FlixPatrol, it’s one of the most popular films on the entire platform today.

“Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock ‘n’ roll band Queen in 1970.” Synopsis From Netflix

Bohemian Rhapsody has faced a lot of controversy regarding how they didn’t portray Freddie Mercury’s sexuality correctly. It doesn’t help that Bryan Singer was fired from the film after accusations of inappropriate behavior. The film also downright lies about many parts of Freddy’s life and several major moments surrounding the band Queen.

Still, anyone that wants to see what is undeniably an entertaining film can find Bohemian Rhapsody streaming now on Netflix.