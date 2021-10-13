This Loki Actor Shares If His Character Will Kill Ant-Man

Jonathan Majors revealed during a recent interview of Jimmy Kimmel if his character Kang the Conqueror will kill Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man.

Kang the Conqueror, who is considered the master of time traveling and space, was first introduced in the season finale of Loki, following the death of one of his variants, He Who Remains. Majors’ character will ultimately take on various identities and often encounter Marvel heroes as an assortment of villains.

The next time fans will see Kang in action will occur in 2023 after the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Although much is not known about the upcoming film, despite the London location, Majors shared a few things during his Oct. 12 appearance on the talk show. One of them included how fun it’s been portraying a villain. Majors claimed he liked it because they have a long-lasting effect on viewers compared to superheroes.

He also stated that it was “true” that Kang is destined to be as big a villain as Thanos. Thanos (Josh Brolin) was a warlord with the primary goal of bringing stability to the universe by wiping out half of all life with Infinity stones to prevent their excessive use of supplies.

When Kimmel pointed out how Kang could kill Ant-Man, the miniature-sized character, with just one punch, Majors simply said while mentioning he’s read the film’s entire script, “we’ll see.” He also added:

“It’s worse than that because there’s no conversation… no one says anything to you. You just go ‘don’t say s***. Don’t say nothing. Ever. ever.’ I’ve called my publicist so many times and be like ‘I think I said… can you back that up? Yea it’s okay it’s okay it’s okay it’s okay.'”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to be released on Feb. 17, 2023.