This Patricia Clarkson Film Is Dominating Disney Plus

Patricia Clarkson didn’t win a Golden Globe Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and get nominated for an Academy Award and a Tony Award by not being an amazing actress. From bit roles like her time as Tammy Swanson I in Parks and Recreation to serious supporting roles like in The Green Mile, Clarkson always rises to the occasion.

One movie she starred in is currently making major waves on Disney Plus despite it only being available on the platform in a limited number of countries. It’s currently more popular than Moana, Raya and the Last Dragon, and Soul while just barely trailing behind Cruella and Luca in the rankings.

The third movie in a trilogy, Maze Runner: The Death Cure is currently wowing fans who want to conclude an epic story.

“Thomas leads his group of escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. Anyone who makes it out alive will get answers to the questions the Gladers have been asking since they first arrived in the maze.” Synopsis From Google

Fans in the United Kingdom, Canada, Western Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, or with a VPN can watch Maze Runner: The Death Cure on the special Disney Plus Star platform. Those elsewhere can find it streaming on Netflix.