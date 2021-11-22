This Razzie-nominated comedy is making a streaming comeback

It’s usually not a great sign when a movie is nominated for a Golden Raspberry Award, known as a Razzie by just about everyone in the world. Even worse is having five of them, including one for Worst Picture. The awards show celebrates the most abysmally underachieving films in cinema each year, so it’s not a great thing to have on a movie’s record.

Despite this, as well as a nauseating 15% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, White Chicks has become a bit of a cult classic over the years. Fans have even repeatedly asked for a sequel and there’s even been one rumored in the past. Now, according to stats from FlixPatrol, White Chicks is currently the 9th most popular film on all of HBO Max in the United States.

For those who don’t know anything about the movie, Shawn Wayans and Marlon Wayans star as two Black FBI agents who use a ton of makeup and prosthetics to whiteface themselves so they can try to solve a complex kidnapping plot. Did we mention that Terry Crews plays a big role in the film, too? He even sings Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles” to great comedic effect.

As the film is currently a wild success on HBO Max, fans might be wondering if a sequel is indeed on the way. While it’s not confirmed to be happening, Marlon Wayans himself has said that the world needs White Chicks 2 now more than ever.

“I think White Chicks 2 is necessary. I think we’ve tightened up so much that we need to loosen our ties a bit and laugh a little bit. I don’t think Hollywood understands what a juggernaut White Chicks 2 would be. And the world just keeps giving us more. White Chicks 2 is writing itself.”

If you want to relive the original 2004 film, you can watch White Chicks now on HBO Max.