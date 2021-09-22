This Rob Zombie Halloween Star Would Have “Loved” A Cameo In New Sequels

The Halloween movie franchise has seen many creative minds behind the different versions of the film and crafted several storylines for fans to follow. Michael Meyers is a terrorizing figure, no matter what movie he’s in. One of the brilliant minds who’ve recreated the story of Meyers is Rob Zombie.

In terms of making his Halloween films, he got advice from John Carpenter to make the movie his own. Zombie had this to say regarding speaking to Carpenter and what his films would eventually look like.

What I am doing is starting totally from scratch. This is the new HALLOWEEN. Call it a remake, an update, a reimaging or whatever, but one thing that for sure is this is a whole new start… a new begining with no connection to the other series. That is exactly why the project appeals to me. I can take it and run with it. I talked to John Carpenter about this the other day and he said, “Go for it, Rob. Make it your own”. And that’s exactly what I intend to do.”

In Zombie’s films, Scout Taylor-Compton plays the role of Laurie Strode, Malcolm McDowell as Dr. Loomis, and Tyler Mane as Michael Meyers. Taylor-Compton played an excellent Laurie in the films, and a third was poised to happen until the film fell through.

Scout Taylor-Compton recently spoke with ComicBook.com about her time in the franchise via the Rob Zombie films.

“Would I have loved to have been in them? Yeah, of course. It would’ve been really cool to even do a cameo. Danielle Harris and myself, we always say this. We’re like, ‘Well, they want everybody to be a part of it.’ I was like, ‘Danielle, you’ve been a part of so many, they want anybody that’s been a part of them.’ I was like, ‘That’s crazy.’ But it’s really cool to see them continue the journey and to see Michael (Myers) on the screen again. So there’s a love there, for sure.”

She had this to say about Curtis reprising her role and her love for the original film.

“It would’ve been amazing to do more,” the actor admitted. “I think that was the plan originally, was that [Michael Myers actor] Tyler Mane and myself were about ready to go shoot a third one, and then it all fell through. But I’ve been a fan of the original and Jamie Lee Curtis forever and I knew it was bound to happen, that they would bring Jamie back. Come on, you have to. I watched the 2018 one and it’s exactly how I saw her character would be.”

We’re sure Taylor-Compton is like the rest of us and just and thrilled to see the movie Halloween Kills which hits theaters on October 15th. We’re all rooting for Curtis as Strode in the film, and it looks like she has no plans to rest until Michael Meyers is dead.