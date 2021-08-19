This Steven Spielberg Classic Is Dominating HBO Max

After it was added to the streaming platform earlier this week, Jurassic Park is topping HBO Max’s US charts.

FlixPatrol reports that the film, directed by Spielberg and originally released in 1993, debuted as the fourth most popular film on the service in America on Tuesday. As of this morning, Jurassic Park trails James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad in second place on the charts.

The classic was added to the platform’s selections for US audiences alongside its sequels, The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III. As of this morning, both films follow close behind the original in third and fourth place on HBO’s US charts, respectively.

Spielberg was just at the top of HBO Max’s charts last week, when his 2018 film Read Player One garnered renewed interest. Unlike the 1993 Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough hit, Spielberg’s Ready Player One received far more controversial reception upon its release in theaters.

Jurassic Park may be a cinematic classic, but it’s hard to find on streaming at the moment. Previously on Netflix in international markets, fans outside of America will have to wait for the film to return to streaming services.

FlixPatrol launched in April 2019. The site filters publicly available data on streaming services’ trending series and regional popularity, then synthesizes data into an in-house algorithm to rank popular services’ best-performing TVs and movies. Services tracked include Netflix, HBO Max, and Google Play.