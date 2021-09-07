This Victoria Justice Rom-Com Is The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Anyone who’s seen Nickelodeon sitcoms recognized Victoria Justice from her character Tori Vega on Victorious, but she’s actually been in quite a few other shows and films. She’s been in everything from Robot Chicken to Gilmore Girls and even in The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do The Time Warp Again. She has some serious range outside of just acting in children’s sitcoms and she’s proving it in spades right now on Netflix.

Right now she’s the main star in the most popular film on the entire platform putting it in front of major hits like Sweet Girl and SAS: Red Notice right now. That movie is Afterlife of the Party.

“Cassie lives to party… until she dies in a freak accident. Now this social butterfly needs to right her wrongs on Earth if she wants to earn her wings.” Synopsis From Netflix

While it’s incredibly popular, it looks like reviews for the movie are going to be mixed. It’s currently got a 50% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes but an impressive 77% Audience Score. Film reviewer Courtney Howard seemed to be on the positive side. “The magic of this film is how it packs in a disarming amount of palpable poignancy that sneaks up on its audience when they least expect it.”

Anyone who wants to see if the critics or the audience have the right idea about Afterlife of the Party for themselves can find it streaming now on Netflix.