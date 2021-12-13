This WW2 drama with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes is now streaming

Batten down the hatches these upcoming holidays and take a look at this WWII drama with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Set during the hellish background of WWII, the drama Betrayed follows a Jewish family from Norway who is deported from the Berg concentration camp in Norway to Auschwitz camp in Poland via a ship called the SS Donau which transported 540 Jewish Norwegians to their tragic deaths. Just nine Jews ever survived the trip.

During the second world war, as the Axis forces moved across Europe they claimed and ‘puppeted’ many countries, including Norway. A “reichskommissariat” was set up by the Nazi forces and the puppet regime of Quisling’s Norway began. The word “Quisling” is now synonymous in Norwegian culture and dialect for a traitor or collaborator.

Betrayed (Den største forbrytelsen) stars several big-name Norwegian actors and is receiving very positive reviews, currently sitting on 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Starring Jakob Oftebro as the boxer Charles Braude, this agonizingly real drama will tug at your heartstrings.

This is the era the film is set, as the Braude family experience a harrowing and stark reality of the Nazi regime and its brutal and inhumane techniques. Betrayal is based upon a book by author Marte Michelet called The Greatest Crime – Victims and Perpetrators in the Norwegian Holocaust, which chronicles the many tales of Jewish Norwegians who were killed during the Holocaust.

The film is currently available on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu. Viewers in Australia can stream it via SBS.