New Poll Shows Marvel Fans Think Thor Could Beat Captain Marvel

The internet delights more than any individual could in frivolity (though we all try our best). So, if you aren’t too busy (midwives, stop looking at your phones), allow me to bring you the latest in transient cyberspace-adjudication that isn’t going to bestow upon you any damascene revelations, but might be enough to distract you from something even more tiresome (orthodontics, perhaps).

The adjudication in question concerns Marvel. I know, it’s another Marvel article. Guess it beats desperately scrambling for anything to say about another Fast & Furious sequel. You’re saying I already did that? Let me get my bearings for a second…

Poll! That’s what you’re here for, right? A poll, I mean the poll, which was carried out to find the answer to a simple question. Who would win in a fight, Captain Marvel or Thor? 34,000 people, and maybe some bots, took to social media to give us that answer, and deliver the dream of Athenian democracy that the philosophers envisioned more than 2000 years ago.

OK, the result may not have had quite the Cleisthenesian implications I suggested, but they did give us an answer, and in a landslide victory, Thor has thundered to first with a crushing 73% of the vote. Sorry Brie Larson fans, the people have spoken, and they’ve spoken decisively.

Maybe she’ll have better luck in their next poll: “Would Captain Marvel beat a shark in space?” To which the answer is yes. Captain Marvel would beat a shark in space. Would Captain Marvel beat a shark under the sea, however? We’re not so sure about that one.

Tell us, though, who do you think would win in a fight between Thor and Captain Marvel? Sound off in the usual place down below.