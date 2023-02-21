With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania now out to middling reviews, it joins Thor: Love and Thunder as one of the MCU’s recent and few misfires. Now, the lack of enthusiasm for each is so low, even Thor fighting Kang is getting a “meh” from many.

Despite bigging up a prospective battle that, even a year ago, Marvel fans would otherwise ravenously anticipate, responses to the suggestion that Thor and Kang could tussle have garnered only a lukewarm reception. One fan humorously pokes fun at the typo in the thread’s title, believing people checked out of the franchise after Love and Thunder.

Others would rather see Marvel take the plunge and have Thor appear in an R-rated movie with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool before Chris Hemsworth hangs up Stormbreaker for good. Specifically, he should join Wade Wilson in a future Deadpool project and it should not hold anything back in its final theatrical offering to people.

For what it’s worth, Hemsworth has previously told BBC Radio 1 that he’s open to the idea. Whatever happens, whether he will fight Kang also remains to be seen. Though in the wake of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, several fans do not have faith. There’s clearly not too much enthusiasm, and others are wondering and worried about whether Marvel is going too hard on the next two Avengers movies. Concern is par for the course as far as the MCU is concerned as of late, it would seem. Can the ship be righted before it’s too late?