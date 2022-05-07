‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ director says Jane Foster’s return is a mindf*ck

As you'd expect when the love Thor's life returns after a decade and just so happens to be a superhero.

You could make the argument that no marquee Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero has been through more trials, tribulations, and trauma than Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, who hasn’t exactly had it easy during his decade-long tenure as a vital cog in the franchise’s machine.

His brother has tried to kill him several times before dying more than once himself, while he’s also lost both of his parents, the love of his life, and been wracked with guilt over the fate of half the living creatures in the universe after failing to go for the head when he had the chance to take out Thanos.

The first teaser trailer for Love and Thunder saw the Odinson looking to be more at peace than he’s been for a long time, but that’s going to chance in a major way. Not only will Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher seek to live up to his billing as a slayer of deities, but Jane Foster is back on the scene for the first time since 2013’s The Dark World.

Speaking to Empire, director Taika Waititi revealed that her unexpected return in superheroic form is going to have a major impact on Hemsworth’s title hero.

“It’s been about eight years. She’s had a whole other life, and then the love of your life comes back on the scene, and is now dressed like you. It’s a real mindf*ck for Thor.”

Just when things are looking up for Thor at long last, Portman’s shocking comeback as Jane is set to upend his newfound zen, and we can’t wait to see how it unfolds when Love and Thunder comes to theaters in July.